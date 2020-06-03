Bond set for man accused of shooting at people, leading Youngstown police on chase

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond was set at $200,000 today for a man accused of shooting at a car with two people inside Tuesday then leading police on a vehicle and foot chase.

Juan Laviena, 70, of Garfield Street, faces two counts of felonious assault and failure to comply with the order and signal of a police officer charges for Tuesday’s arrest. He also has a warrant for first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence charges from a May 13 incident.

Reports said police were called about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday to a home in the 200 block of East Philadelphia Avenue for a gunshot sensor call. When they got there, they saw a gold van being chased by another officer who was working a traffic detail.

Police chased the vehicle across Market Street to the first block of West Delason Avenue. Police said the driver, Laviena, stopped and ran away carrying an object close to his hip.

Police chased him through a field, and he was tackled by an officer in a driveway in the 200 block of Willis Avenue, reports said.

Police could not find the object he was carrying.

A man and a woman told police they were hiding from Laviena at a home on East Philadelphia Avenue because they were afraid of him from past domestic violence incidents. When the man went to take the woman to work, they spotted Laviena watching them and they followed him.

The man told police he heard a gunshot so he returned fire with a 9mm handgun he had. The man has a concealed weapon permit, reports said.

Assistant City Prosecutor Kathy Thompson told Judge Carla Baldwin she wanted a high bond because Laviena has a history of stalking the same two victims, and there are allegations he has shot at them before in public.

“The state has concerns not just for these two people but for the general public,” Thompson said.