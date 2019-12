When police arrested Taylor, they say he was holding the cell phone used to make the bomb threat calls

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man accused of making phony bomb threats at several Youngstown buildings is sitting in jail.

Dion Taylor appeared Wednesday afternoon in Youngstown Municipal Court. He’s charged with inducing panic, resisting arrest and drug possession.

Police say he called the city’s 911 center Monday morning with the threats. Officers arrested him minutes later.

They say he was holding the cell phone he used to make the call.

The judged ordered Taylor be held on $45,000 bond.