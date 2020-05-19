Bond set for man accused of killing infant daughter in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond was set Tuesday at $250,000 for a man accused of killing his infant daughter.

Andres Garcia, 40, of Cleveland, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court before Magistrate James Melone to a charge of murder for the Jan. 17 death of Andrea Garcia, 8 months old.

Garcia was arrested last week by U.S. Marshals in Cleveland after he was indicted by a grand jury.

A trial date of July 27 was set before Judge John Durkin. No pretrial date has been set yet. Garcia told court officials he is in the process of hiring his own attorney.

Assistant Prosecutor Nick Modarelli asked for a high bond, telling Magistrate Melone that Garcia has an extensive criminal record and that when Marshals went to arrest him at an address they had for him on the East Side, he was not there. Instead, they had to look for him at a sister’s house in Cleveland, where he was taken into custody.

Garcia has no local criminal record, but Modarelli said he has multiple past arrests for domestic violence as well as arrests in Illinois. He has also had probation violations in the past, and Garcia has been in prison before, Modarelli said.

Police were called Jan. 17 to the baby’s Willow Court home in Youngstown, where she was injured. She was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center where she later died.

An autopsy said she died from blunt force trauma.

Investigators have not yet said why Garcia is their suspect.