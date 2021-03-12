Bond set for man accused of involvement in violent dispute in Trumbull County

Daniel Bowling was arrested Wednesday and released from the jail on Thursday

NEWTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The man involved in a dispute that investigators say turned violent in Trumbull County was booked into the county jail this week.

Daniel Bowling was arrested Wednesday and released from the jail on Thursday.

Bowling was hospitalized after the incident that led to him and Lindsay Cunningham each being charged with felonious assault.

Deputies were called to their mobile home in Blue Water Manor on Kings Drive when a fight turned violent last week.

Investigators say they both had visible injuries. Cunningham’s were to the back of her head and face, while Bowling suffered a stab wound to the chest.

Deputies say Cunningham told them the two had been drinking, but she left when they started arguing. She eventually came back, and that’s when their fight took a turn for the worse.

Neighbors say the two fought often

According to our search, law enforcement has dealt with the couple at least eight other times dating back to 2015.

Bowling appeared in court Thursday, where bond was set at $10,000. He was ordered to have no contact with Cunningham.

Cunningham received the same bond and order earlier this week in Newton Falls Municipal Court.