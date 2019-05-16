Bond set for man accused of Howland robbery, Warren bar shooting

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man appeared in court on charges that he robbed a Howland gas station days after shooting into a Warren bar.

Thursday morning, a judge entered a not-guilty plea on Ryan Rulong’s behalf.

He faces charges of felonious assault, attempted murder and robbery.

Howland police accuse Rulong of robbing the TrueNorth gas station on East Market Street at gunpoint. That was on Tuesday.

Friday, Warren police say Rulong shot three people at the University At Larchmont sports bar.

Police say Rulong confessed to the shooting.

The judge set Rulong’s bond at $750,000.