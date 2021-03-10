Bond set for man accused of causing crash that killed YSU football player

Assistant City Prosecutor Gene Fehr asked for a bond of $100,000, citing the seriousness of the charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond has been set at $75,000 for a man accused of causing a crash that killed a Youngstown State University football player.

Adrienne Washington, 19, was arraigned in municipal court before Magistrate Anthony Sertick on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and hit skip for the Feb. 7 accident that caused the death of 24-year-old Darius Shackleford.

Shackleford was traveling west on McGuffey Road at Albert Street when a car driven by Washington ran the red light at the intersection and collided with Shackleford’s car.

Shackleford died at the scene. Washington was arrested at the scene but released. He was not charged until last week.

At the time of the accident, a city police officer was going to pull Washington over for running another red light but before the officer could turn around, the crash happened.

Assistant City Prosecutor Gene Fehr asked for a bond of $100,000, citing the seriousness of the charges.

Ryan Ingram, representing Washington, asked for a $25,000 bond, saying his client turned himself in, has medical issues and is not a flight risk because he has substantial ties to the community.

A preliminary hearing will be held later this month.