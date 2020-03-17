Bond set for Mahoning Co. couple charged with murder of 2-year-old

The child was found not breathing in an apartment on West Dennick Avenue in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond was set at $500,000 each for a couple accused of the 2018 murder of a 2-year-old child.

Derek Carter, 27, of Campbell and Sharday Bing Dixon, 33, of Struthers, both pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and child endangerment Tuesday during their arraignments in the Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

The two are accused of the Oct. 4, 2018 death of Sebali Bing Dixon, the son of Bing Dixon.

The child was found not breathing in an apartment on West Dennick Avenue in Youngstown and later died at Akron Children’s Hospital main campus.

Carter is the boyfriend of Sharday Bing Dixon. She also faces an additional charge of permitting child abuse for which she also pleaded not guilty.

The couple was indicted March 6 and arrested March 9 by U.S. Marshals. They were arraigned via video hookup from the Mahoning County Jail.

Trial is set for May 18 before Judge D’Apolito.

Police said the boy died of severe injuries but would not be more specific. It took the Summit County Coroners Office several months to complete an autopsy and police had to serve a series of search warrants before the case could be presented to a grand jury.