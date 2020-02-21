Live Now
Bond set for Liberty woman accused of posing as nurse

Police say Amanda Thorne stole the identity of another Amanda Thorne to work as a registered nurse

Amanda Thorne, charged with identify and telecommunications fraud in Cortland.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Liberty woman appeared in court Friday on accusations that she was working as a nurse without a license.

Police say Amanda Thorne stole the identity of another Amanda Thorne from Bowling Greene. She was also accused of starting work in January at Cortland Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Officers arrested her Tuesday when co-workers contacted police with their suspicions.

She has outstanding warrants from Warren Municipal Court as well.

Friday, she was given $40,000 bond.

Additional charges are expected.

