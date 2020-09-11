Bond set for Liberty man accused in rampage at Hubbard woman’s home

Jonathan Bryan pleaded not guilty to several charges

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Liberty man accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home has been released on $15,000 bond.

Jonathan Bryan pleaded not guilty to several charges including burglary and criminal damaging at his arraignment Friday at Girard Municipal Court.

Bryan is accused of entering the woman’s home in Hubbard Township, smashing windows of two vehicles parked in the driveway with a sledgehammer head and trying to run over a man who was at the home with his truck.

As a condition of Bryan’s bond, he’s to be on electronically monitored house arrest. He’s due back in court on September 16.

More headlines from WKBN.com: