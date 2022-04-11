YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- An Austintown Township trustee and school resource officer will self report to jail as he is facing child sex charges.

Former Poland Township public resource officer Steve Kent was indicted on Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury on three counts of sexual battery and one count of tampering with evidence.

Kent is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a student on April 29 or 30, 2021; May 20, 2021; and May 31 or June 1, 2021, while he was a person of authority employed by a school that the victim in the case attended.

The tampering with evidence charge accuses Kent of altering, hiding or destroying documents on June 6, 2021, while knowing that an official investigation took place.

Kent’s bond is set for $50,000 and he has been ordered to stay away from the alleged victims.