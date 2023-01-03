CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Two Campbell men are due back in Municipal Court again later this week after appearing before a judge Tuesday morning.

Both Alexander Mercado and his son, Alexander Comacho, are facing felonious assault charges. They were arrested last week following a shooting on Jean Street Thursday night.

Police say an argument started between members of two families just before the shots were fired.

Mercado, who’s facing two counts, had his bond set at $400,000, while Comacho’s bond is $200,000.

Another hearing is set for Friday morning.