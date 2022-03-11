YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond has been set at $500,000 for a suspect in a Jan. 30 shooting death on the East Side.

Jamiyah Brooks, 22, was arraigned Friday before Judge Carla Baldwin on a charge of murder for the shooting death of Isiah Helms, 22.

Helms’ body was found Feb. 2 in a veterans cemetery on Liberty Road. Police said he had been dead several days before he was found.

Brooks was charged the same day Helms was found but police could not find him. He turned himself in Wednesday.

At the time of Helms’ death, Brooks was free on bond for a gun charge from municipal court that was continued after the case was indicted by a grand jury.