Bond set for defendant charged with shooting at Liberty apartments

Bond was set at $10,000 for 42-year-old Mark Britt

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The suspect in a shooting at the Monticello Apartments in Liberty was in court Wednesday morning.

Bond was set at $10,000 for 42-year-old Mark Britt.

He turned himself in to police Tuesday on felonious assault and gun charges.

Investigators say Britt is responsible for a shooting Saturday morning, which left a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound on his ankle.

Police said the shooting happened after an argument over a woman.

Brit is scheduled to be back in court August 7.