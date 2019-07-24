Breaking News
Mueller takes the TV stage; Democrats hope America tunes in

Bond set for defendant charged with shooting at Liberty apartments

Local News

Bond was set at $10,000 for 42-year-old Mark Britt

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mark Britt, suspect in Liberty apartment shooting

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The suspect in a shooting at the Monticello Apartments in Liberty was in court Wednesday morning.

Bond was set at $10,000 for 42-year-old Mark Britt.

He turned himself in to police Tuesday on felonious assault and gun charges.

Investigators say Britt is responsible for a shooting Saturday morning, which left a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound on his ankle.

Police said the shooting happened after an argument over a woman.

Brit is scheduled to be back in court August 7.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story