Bond set for Campbell man charged with headbutting officer while drunk

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man accused of headbutting a Campbell police officer went before a judge Friday morning.

Spiros Tsagaris, 28, is charged with assaulting a police officer and using weapons while intoxicated.

Police said they were answering a call for gunfire when they heard someone yelling and found Tsagaris, who they said smelled like alcohol.

He told them he threw his gun under a vehicle at a nearby house.

As police arrested Tsagaris and tried to walk him to a cruiser, they said he headbutted an officer. He was taken to the ground and told to comply, which he did, reports said.

Police said they found a 9mm handgun in his pocket.

Tsagaris’ bond was set at $125,000. If he posts bail, he’ll be on electronic house arrest and get a mental health evaluation.