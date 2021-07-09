Bond set for Campbell man arrested after home visit by parole agents

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond was set Friday at $14,000 for a Campbell man who was arrested after parole agents and police visited his home Thursday and found drugs and a gun.

Aaron Sugar, 24, of Tremble Avenue, was arraigned by Judge Patrick Cunning in municipal court on third-degree counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of drugs; five fifth-degree counts of possession of drugs; a first-degree misdemeanor count of possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Judge Cunning set a July 16 preliminary hearing date.

Sugar said he would hire his own attorney.

He was arrested after authorities visited his home and found a semiautomatic handgun, marijuana, cash, pills and THC vape cartridges.

The visit came after complaints from neighbors.

Sugar was sentenced to probation in February of 2020 after pleading guilty in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to two fifth-degree felony counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented performance.

In March a grand jury indicted him on a fourth-degree felony charge of failure to verify his current address. Court records show he has a July 20 hearing scheduled to see if he qualifies to enter a plea of intervention in lieu of conviction.