Bond set at $750K for second suspect in Youngstown kidnapping case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond was set at $750,00 for the second of two men accused of kidnapping and torturing a woman last month.

Farren McClendon, 41, was arraigned in municipal court before Judge Carla Baldwin on one count of kidnapping and three counts of complicity to commit felonious assault.

McClendon turned himself into police Monday when a second suspect, Janarvis Roberts, 26, was arraigned before Judge Baldwin on a single count of kidnapping and three counts of felonious assault.

Roberts’ bond was set at $1 million. He is expected to have a preliminary hearing Monday and McClendon is expected to have a preliminary hearing Oct. 13.

Police have released little information on the case, saying additional charges may be filed against other people. The victim in the case was taken against her will Sept. 20, court records show.

Detectives served two search warrants Friday at South Side homes in the 500 block of Cambridge Avenue and the 100 block of East Judson Avenue and seized several bags of evidence while also taking two pieces of paneling and a rolled up carpet from the trash.

Roberts was taken into custody at the Cambridge Avenue home and arrested after he was questioned by detectives.

McClendon’s attorney, David Betras, asked for a much lower bond than his co-defendant, saying his client has a job, lives in the city and wants to get back to work because he is afraid his job will be gone if he does not.

When McClendon found out he was a suspect he immediately contacted Betras and turned himself in, which shows he is not a flight risk, Betras said.

“That’s certainly not indictive of someone who is a flight risk,” Betras said.

Assistant City Prosecutor James Vivo said based on his knowledge of the case, McClendon is not as culpable as Roberts and he was prepared to ask for a bond of $500,000, but Betras said that was still to high.

Judge Baldwin, however, set the bond at $750,000 and also ordered McClendon to have no contact with the victim if he manages to post bond.