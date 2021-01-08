Bond set at $75,000 for defendant in Liberty burglary case

Police said Aaron Salter broke into a garage Sunday on Murray Hill Drive and then fought with the homeowner

(WKBN) – Bond was set at $75,000 for a man accused of a burglary in Liberty that ended in a fight with the homeowner.

Aaron Salter was arraigned Friday after turning himself into Liberty police on the aggravated burglary charge Thursday.

Police said Salter broke into a garage Sunday on Murray Hill Drive and then fought with the homeowner.

They say they identified him after images of the burglar were captured on home surveillance.

Police also believe he was the subject of suspicious person complaints in other areas of the township that night, too. They are investigating if he’s connected to another crime in the area.

Additional charges against Salter are pending further investigation.