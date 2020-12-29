Bond set at 50K for woman charged in 2018 attack on husband in Austintown

A prosecutor said Elizabeth Clausen changed her story several times during the course of the investigation+

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond was set Tuesday at $50,000 for a Portage County woman accused of attacking her husband more than two years ago with a candle.

Although the husband later died, Elizabeth Clausen, 36, of Streetsboro, faces charges of felonious assault and domestic violence for the June 9, 2018, attack on her husband at an Inwood Drive home in Austintown.

Clausen, of Streetsboro, was arrested Christmas night on the warrant and booked into the jail. A grand jury indicted her earlier in December.

Clausen pleaded not guilty at her arraignment via video hookup from the county jail before Magistrate Dominic DeLaurentis. A March 1 trial date before Judge Anthony Donofrio is set.

Assistant Prosecutor Mike Yacovone said the investigation took so long because investigators had to do several interviews in the case.

Township police also assigned a new detective to the case after an initial investigation stalled, Yacovone said. At one point, family members also hired a private detective to do their own investigation, Yacovone said.

Clausen’s husband was hit over the head with a Yankee Candle, according to Yacovone. He died in the hospital two days after he was struck.

It is not sure if the charges will be upgraded against Clausen, Yacovone said. The cause of death for her husband is listed as pneumonia, but he had to be hospitalized because of the head injury.

Yacovone said during the investigation Clausen gave police different versions of what happened to her husband.

“She probably told about three different stories,” Yacovone said.

During her arraignment, Clausen told the magistrate she is a mother of four who supports two of her children, and she was supposed to start a new job this week. Magistrate DeLaurentis appointed an attorney for her.

Yacovone said the twists and turns of the case have taught him to work every lead he can down to the end.

“This case has taught me we’re never done,” Yacovone said.