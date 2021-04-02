Bond set at 50K for woman arrested with two teens after Wednesday shooting

She is expected to have a preliminary hearing next week in municipal court

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond was set today at $50,000 for a 25-year-old woman who was arrested with two teens early Wednesday morning after another teen was wounded in the leg.

Jana Cox of Warren was arraigned in municipal court before Magistrate Anthony Sertick on two second degree felony counts of complicity to commit felonious assault and complicity to discharging a firearm into a habitation.

Cox has been in the Mahoning County jail since her arrest about 2 a.m. Wednesday on an Interstate 680 North on ramp in a vehicle with two 16-year-olds.

The vehicle was suspected of taking part in a shooting on the 800 block of E. Avondale Ave., where a 13-year-old girl was shot in the leg while she was in her bedroom.

Reports said Cox was sitting in the passenger’s seat when the vehicle was stopped, and when police opened her door, a spent .40-caliber shell casing fell from the car onto the freeway.

Police also found a .40-caliber handgun in the car. One of the teens, Kasean Wilkerson, 16, of Niles, admitted to shooting at the house, reports said.

Wilkerson and the other teen, Xavier Hile, also 16 and also from Niles, were both arraigned Thursday on felonious assault and discharging a firearm into a habitation charges in Mahoning County Juvenile Court. They are both being held in detention pending a preliminary hearing.

Magistrate Sertick appointed a court appointed lawyer for Cox, who said she has a one-year-old son at home.

She is expected to have a preliminary hearing next week in municipal court.