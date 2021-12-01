Bond set at $45K for suspect in Youngstown shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond was set at $45,000 for a suspect in a shooting early Monday that sent a woman to the hospital.

Damon Jefferson, 27, was arraigned before Judge Renee DiSalvo in municipal court on charges of felonious assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is expected to have a preliminary hearing Dec. 8.

Jefferson was arrested after police were called about 2:30 a.m. Monday to a shooting in the 2900 block of Rush Boulevard and found a woman had been wounded there.

Police have not yet released a motive, but they did say the victim was the girlfriend of Jefferson.

Judge DiSalvo also issued an order barring Jefferson from having any contact with the victim.

The victim is being treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center. She was last listed in stable condition.