Bond set at $345K for Youngstown man arrested by human trafficking task force

Jason Huffman has been in custody since a search warrant was served Wednesday at his West Side home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond was set today at $345,000 for a man arrested Wednesday by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force.

Judge Renee DiSalvo set bond at $15,000 apiece for 13 counts of fourth degree pandering obscenity involving a minor for charges against Jason Huffman, 48, of North Hartford Avenue, during an arraignment in municipal court.

Huffman was taken into custody after the task force served a search warrant at his home as part of a child pornography investigation, but they have not released any details of the investigation.

Huffman has been in the Mahoning County jail since his arraignment.

A preliminary hearing in his case is expected next Friday, although there is the possibility the case can be directly presented to a Mahoning County grand jury before then.