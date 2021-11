(WKBN) – The man charged in a Beaver Township homicide was in court on Tuesday.

Gerald McMannis, 62, is charged with the murder of 50-year-old Joseph Catullo.

Catullo was found dead inside a home on Lesher Road last Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a judge set McMannis’ bond at $2 million and said he was a flight risk.

McMannis is set to return next week for a preliminary hearing.