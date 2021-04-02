Bond set at 25k for man arrested after warrant served Thursday in human trafficking investigation

Matthew Lucarell is prohibited from having any electronic devices if he can post his bond

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who was arrested Thursday on the far west side by members of the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force is prohibited from having any electronic devices should he post bond.

Bond was set Friday in municipal court at $25,000 by Magistrate Anthony Sertick for Matthew Lucarell, 41, of Kirk Road, who was arraigned on a single count of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Lucarell was arrested after a search warrant was served Thursday morning at his home.

Authorities have not released any details on his case.

Lucarell does not have a prior criminal record, Assistant City Prosecutor Gene Fehr said.