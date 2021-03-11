Bond set at $20,000 for Sebring man facing child porn charges

Police said they found child pornography in the 18-year-old's home

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Bond was set at $20,000 for a Sebring man who is facing child pornography charges.

Cameron Schmid, 18, had his arraignment in Mahoning County Court #3 on Thursday.

He’s facing charges of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person after police say they found child pornography in his home.

According to Sebring police, officers were alerted in September to Schmid’s E. Oregon Avenue home after getting information from the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Items were seized from the home and turned over to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation for analysis.

If Schmid posts bond, he will be on electric monitoring.