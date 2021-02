Nicole Nagy is charged with possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia and child endangering

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Bond was set at $10,000 for a Campbell woman who is facing child endangering charges.

Nicole Nagy is charged with possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia and child endangering.

Police say her young son was found wandering outside while she was home on drugs.

Reports said the child told an officer he left the house because Nagy was on drugs and stumbling around the home.