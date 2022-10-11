YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond was lowered today for a 19-year-old man accused of a July shooting where a 15-year-old girl was wounded, but not as much as the defendant wanted.

Judge Anthony Donofrio set a $100,000 bond for Christopher Sherman, lower than the original $180,000 bond he was given before the case was bound over to Mahoning County Common Pleas Court but far more than the figure his attorney had in mind.

Sherman was indicted in August on charges of discharge of a firearm at or into a prohibited premises and three counts of felonious assault with drive by shooting specifications on all counts.

Sherman has been in the county jail since his July 27 arrest by U.S.Marshals. Sherman is wanted for a shooting about 9 p.m. July 22 in the 400 block of Clearmount Avenue. Police said he opened fire on a car in the drive of a home with four people inside.

The victim was inside the car when she was hit.

Police also collected evidence in the case when Sherman was arrested at a home in the 500 block of St. Louis Avenue but they will not say what they collected.

Assistant Prosecutor Kevin Trapp asked Judge Donofrio to keep the original bond, saying the charges are very serious. Trapp said the shooting happened after a group of four people in a car were chased by another car that Sherman was in. The four identified Sherman as the person who fired shots at their car, Trapp said.

Defense attorney Rhys Cartwright-Jones asked for a bond “in the low figures,” saying his client has no prior criminal record, has lived in Youngstown his entire life and has family support that ensure that he stays out of trouble and appears in court on time.

Cartwright-Jones also said the identity of his client is not reliable because the witnesses were being chased by another car and could have not have seen clearly who was following them or shooting at them.

Judge Donofrio said he decided on the $100,000 figure because the charges are very serious. He said if Sherman can post his bond, he must sign up for electronically monitored house arrest and also have no contact with any of the four victims in the case.