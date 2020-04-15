Bond set at $1 million for Youngstown murder defendant

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) —Bond was set Wednesday at $1 million for a woman accused of a Sunday shooting death on the south side of Youngstown.

Jillian Russell, 36, of Lakewood Avenue, was arraigned in municipal court before Judge Renee DiSalvo on a charge of aggravated murder for the Sunday shooting death of Marcus Turnage, 28, at her home.

Russell should have a preliminary hearing in the case next week.

Russell also has a pending misdemeanor complicity charge in Mahoning County Area Court in Austintown. In the same court, she pleaded guilty March 11 to a misdemeanor improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle charge but has yet to be sentenced.

In 2018, she was sentenced to probation in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court after she entered a guilty plea to a reduced charge of receiving stolen property as well as a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon. Court records show she successfully completed her probation in July.

Police were called about 7 p.m. Sunday to a report of a disturbance at Russell’s home, and when they got there, they found Russell and two other people in the street. They told police someone inside had been shot.

Officers went in and found Turnage, who was dead from a gunshot wound.

Police would not say what the disturbance was or what led them to charge Russell.

Turnage was a family friend of Russell’s, police said.

In August 2015, Russell was arrested on a complicity charge in connection to a shooting at a Market Street gas station that paralyzed a man, but that charge was later dismissed, court records show.