Bond set at $1 million for Youngstown murder defendant

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond was set Friday at $1 million for the suspect in a Tuesday shooting that killed a man and injured another person in Youngstown.

Judge Renee DiSalvo set the bond in municipal court during the arraignment for Traeshaun Turner, 26, on a charge of aggravated murder for the death of Ishmael Bethel, 25, of Hudson Avenue, as well as a charge of attempted murder.

Bethel was shot at about 8:45 p.m. at Glenwood Avenue and Cleveland Street and a 16-year-old girl who was with him was wounded in the arm.

Witnesses told police the victims argued with Turner before they were shot, then Turner ran away.

Turner found out he was wanted the next day and arranged with U.S. Marshals to turn himself into police.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Brad Blackburn said the victims were not in a car when they were shot, although a car at the crime scene was damaged by gunfire.

The girl was treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Detectives were able to make an arrest so quickly because of witness statements, Blackburn said.

Bethel’s death is the 21st homicide in the city this year, one more than the 20 Youngstown recorded last year.

Detectives this year have been able to clear 11 out of the 21 homicides.

In 2019, the city cleared six of the 20 homicides.

