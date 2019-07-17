Bond set at $1 million for Cortland robbery suspect

When asked Tuesday why he did it, Felder smiled and responded, 'Money, money, money'

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Bond was set at $1 million for a suspect accused of robbing Valley View Food Mart in Cortland.

WKBN was there when 20-year-old Clayton Felder, Jr. was taken into custody on an aggravated robbery charge. When asked why he did it, Felder smiled and responded, “Money, money, money.”

Felder was arraigned Wednesday on the charge, and WKBN was in the courtroom for it.

Felder also had a warrant for his arrest out of Cuyahoga County.

Last year, Felder was charged with several car break-ins outside of a Youngstown bar. Police reported that they arrested Felton after he fell and twisted his ankle.

