YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond has been revoked for a Beaver Township man who pleaded guilty to several charges for an August incident at a West Western Reserve Road home.

Philip DeRobbio, 42, of Western Reserve Road, is in the Mahoning County Jail after his $100,000 bond was revoked Monday by Judge John Durkin in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

A judgment entry does not say why DeRobbio’s bond was revoked. Court records show he posted the bond Nov. 29.

DeRobbio pleaded guilty Nov. 22 to charges of burglary, a second-degree felony; violating a protection order, a third-degree felony; and first-degree misdemeanors of Inducing panic, aggravated menacing and endangering children.

Sentencing is set for Dec. 29.

The charges stem from an incident Aug. 28 at a home in the 2900 block of West Western Reserve Road. Police from several agencies were called about 1:50 a.m. when a woman called police and said a man who may have been armed was in the house.

A woman and a child were taken out of the home through a window by police, reports said. Police were told a man, later identified as DeRobbio, came into the house and threatened to harm himself. The man claimed to have access to several firearms, reports said.

Reports said authorities were going to call the Mahoning Valley Crisis Response Team until DeRobbio was spotted in a nearby field and taken into custody.

The judgment order revoking his bond says that DeRobbio will remain in jail until his sentencing hearing.