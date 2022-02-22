YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond has been revoked for a man facing weapons charges for a 2020 shooting that wounded a man because of a recent arrest in Lawrence County, Pa.

Judge Anthony D’Apolito issued a bench warrant in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for Walter Williams, 27, of Redondo Road, after prosecutors asked that his bond be revoked because of a Feb. 10 arrest in Lawrence County where Williams was charged with six criminal and four traffic offenses.

Two of the criminal offenses are felonies.

A requirement of bond is that a defendant obeys the laws of Ohio or any other state.

Williams was to have a motion hearing in his case Tuesday but instead, Judge D’Apolito issued the warrant.

Williams faces charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and obstructing official business for an Aug. 22, 2020, shooting that wounded a man on the front porch of a 610 Samuel Ave. home.

City police who arrived applied a chest seal to the victim’s wound and drove him to St. Elizabeth Health Center on Belmont Avenue because there were no ambulances available. He survived.

Williams was not arrested until Sept. 4, 2020. He was originally charged by police with felonious assault for the shooting but a grand jury refused to indict him on that charge.

He has been free since he posted his bond Oct. 2, 2020. The grand jury returned their indictments Oct. 29, 2020. The case is set for a May 23 trial.

Williams is presently in the Lawrence County jail on $25,000 bond. Details of his case there are not available, but he does face felony charges of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver drugs and flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment.

The same home where the man who was wounded in the shooting Williams is charged with being involved in was the scene of an Aug. 18 homicide where Persayus Davis-May, 10, was killed and three others were wounded.

Two other men were shot a few blocks away at Palmer and South avenue about the same time the child was killed. Police said it was part of the same crime. Killed in that shooting was Michael Callahan, 40. A passenger in a truck Callahan was driving was wounded.

Police have not been able to solve the slayings, despite a $15,000 reward offered for the arrest and conviction of anyone involved.