(WKBN) - Perkins Corporate says the operator of several local Perkins restaurants is not following a court order to cease operations, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order against 5171 Campbells Land Co.’s franchise restaurants, prohibiting them from using Perkins' trademarks or products. It came after Perkins Corporate accused the operator of failing to pay royalties or update its restaurants, as part of its contract with the restaurants.