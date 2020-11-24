Bond remains at $1 million for Austintown murder suspect

Samuel Richard, 31, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of aggravated murder and weapons under disability

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond remains at $1 million for the suspect in a murder at an Austintown apartment complex last month.

Samuel Richard, 31, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of aggravated murder and weapons under disability during his arraignment in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Richard is accused of killing Keylan Davis, 32, during an argument Oct. 16 inside an apartment building at the Compass West apartment complex.

When police arrived, they found Davis outside wounded on the grass. He later died at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Richard was arrested a couple of days after Davis’ death.

Magistrate Timothy G. Welsh accepted Richard’s pleas and set a Dec. 14 trial date before Judge John Durkin.

The trial will almost certainly be pushed back.