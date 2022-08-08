YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The suspect in a July 31 shooting death waived his preliminary hearing Monday in municipal court.

Judge Carla Baldwin also reduced the $1 million bond of John Morgan, 45, of Campbell, to $500,000. That reduction was a joint recommendation by defense attorney Scott Cochrane and Assistant City Prosecutor Charles Mickens.

Morgan faces a charge of murder for the shooting that took the life of Daniel Peek, 46.

Peek was found shot about 12:15 p.m. in his yard in the 1400 block of East Florida Avenue and died from his wounds. When officers arrived, Morgan had his hands up and surrendered. Police found a loaded gun in a car in the driveway that Morgan was standing next to.

Morgan was taken for questioning and booked into the Mahoning County jail a few hours later.

Family members said Morgan was at the home to pick up a daughter he shared with Peek’a girlfriend.

Judge Baldwin said she agreed to uphold the bond recommendation because even though Peek works, he has no chance of paying the bond. She also cited his lack of a prior criminal record in agreeing to reduce his bond.

With Morgan waiving his hearing, the case now goes to the Mahoning County grand jury for their consideration.