Bond reduced for woman accused of taking part in Youngstown shooting of teen

Jana Cox also waived a preliminary hearing in municipal court so her case will now be heard by a Mahoning County grand jury

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond has been reduced for a Warren woman facing complicity charges in the shooting of a 13-year-old girl in Youngstown.

Magistrate Anthony Sertick agreed to a request by defense attorney Mark Lavelle and a recommendation by Assistant City Prosecutor Gene Fehr to cut in half the $50,000 bond given to Jana Cox, 25, last week at her arraignment in municipal court on charges of conspiracy to felonious assault and conspiracy to discharging a firearm at or into a habitation.

Cox has been in custody just minutes after she was arrested after police responded about 2:30 a.m. March 31 to a shooting in the 800 block of East Avondale Avenue and discovered the teen had been wounded in the leg.

Cox was a passenger in a car with two 16 year olds from Niles, Xavier Hile and Kasean Wilkerson. The vehicle was stopped by police on an Interstate 680 ramp that witnesses said was involved in the shooting. Reports said Wilkerson admitted to shooting at the home and police found a gun in the car.

Both teens are in the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center facing similar charges.

Fehr said he agreed to a request by Lavelle to ask for a lower bond after Cox waived her preliminary hearing and agreed to have her case heard by a grand jury because Cox has no criminal record. A relative of the victim, however, who was present in case she needed to testify, could be heard yelling at Fehr, saying she was unhappy the bond was being lowered.

The victim was using a walker to help her get around in the courtroom.

Police said they have a motive for the shooting, but they do not want to release it.