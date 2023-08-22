WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Weathersfield man facing more than a dozen child pornography-related charges had his bond reduced again.

Due to health reasons, Harold Bennett’s bond was modified to $25,000 with house arrest.

There are some conditions.

Bennett will not be allowed to have any electronics in his home. He’ll also only be allowed to leave the house for medical purposes.

Bennett is accused of looking at sexually explicit images of newborns and children under two years old.

He’s set to stand trial on November 27.

Bennet’s bond was lowered earlier this month to $50,000.