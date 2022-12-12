YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond has been reduced by $15,000 for a man accused of wounding three people in a South Side bar.

Machai Cheatham, 21, on Monday waived a preliminary hearing in municipal court on three charges of felonious assault and a charge of inducing panic for the Dec. 4 shooting at King’s Court, formerly known as the Coconut Grove, 3229 South Ave.

All four charges were bound over to a Mahoning County grand jury by Judge Carla Baldwin.

Reports said Cheatham was arrested after shots were fired at about 2:10 a.m. inside and three people were wounded. Reports said a fight inside the bar preceded the shooting.

Cheatham was caught running away by a police officer working security. Reports said Cheatham had a gun in his hand but dropped it when he was stopped by an officer.

His attorney, Pat Moro, asked Judge Baldwin to reduce his client’s $165,000 bond. Moro told the judge that his client has no prior criminal record and is not a flight risk because he works and has strong family support, which will ensure he does not leave the jurisdiction.

Assistant City Prosecutor Lucy Baier said she did not object to reducing the bond on the inducing panic charge from $15,000 to a recognizance bond, but she asked that the bonds for the three felonious assault charges remain at $50,000 each.

Judge Baldwin agreed with Baier, changing the inducing panic bond to a recognizance bond. The total bond for the remaining charges is $150,000.

Baier also said one of the victims is still in the hospital.