Bond granted for woman jailed on involvement in 2017 murder

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond has been granted for a woman who has been in the Mahoning County jail since she was arrested for her role in a 2017 murder.

Judge Maureen Sweeney set bond at $500,000 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for Lyric Moore, 24, who faces aggravated murder, aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery charges for the Feb. 20, 2017, shooting death of Zachary Howell, 40.

Howell was found shot to death in a burning SUV behind a vacant house at Edgar and Knapp avenues on the far east side.

A co-defendant, Terrell Martin, pleaded guilty in March to a murder charge for Howell’s death and was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison.

Moore had asked in April for bond and prosecutors recommended $1 million bond, saying she had not cooperated with police during the investigation.

Her attorney, Lou DeFabio, said his client has a child and strong family support, two things which would guarantee her appearance at trial.

Police said Moore helped Martin lure Howell out of his Campbell home so he could be robbed and he was later shot and burned.

Detectives found Moore’s phone at the crime scene, which was how they were able to link her and Martin to Howell’s death.