LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Bond for a Liberty man accused of sexually assaulting a young child he knew has been doubled.

James Pierce, 76, was arrested at his home on Mansell Drive Tuesday morning.

His bond, which was previously set at $250,000, has been raised to $500,000.

Girard Judge Jeff Adler also added additional conditions. Pierce isn’t permitted at his home except to get his belonging and must be accompanied by Liberty police.