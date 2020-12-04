Bond denied for Youngstown man arrested on second weapons charge just days after bonding out

The charge is the defendant's fourth gun charge since 2016

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond was denied Friday for a man who was being arraigned on his second felony weapons charge within a week.

Judge Renee DiSalvo ordered Tramaine Wright, 24, of Manchester Avenue, be held without bond after he was arraigned before her on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and drug charges.

Wright was arrested Wednesday afternoon at East Indianola and Taylor avenues after a car he was riding in was pulled over for excessive window tint. Reports said police found a loaded 7.62mm AK-47-type weapon underneath the seat where he was sitting.

The arrest came about two days after Wright posted $10,000 bond on the same weapons charges he was arraigned on Friday.

In that case, reports said Wright ran from a traffic stop Nov. 24 on West Evergreen Avenue and was caught by police. When police retraced his trail, they found a loaded .40-caliber handgun, reports said.

He was arraigned on those charges in municipal court Monday and posted bond after his arraigned.

Wright has two previous convictions for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Court records show Wright was sentenced to 18 months in prison in 2018 after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm for a May 2018 arrest where police found a gun and drugs in a car he was driving that was pulled over for a traffic stop.

In 2016, he was also sentenced to 18 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm as well as other charges, but the details of that arrest are not available.

Court records show Wright is not allowed to have a gun because of a felony conviction in juvenile court.