YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond was denied Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a woman with six warrants and three probation violations who is also charged with assaulting a corrections officer.

Magistrate James Melone ruled that the trial court can address bond for Myretta Martin, 42, who was arraigned after being indicted by a grand jury on a fourth-degree felony charge of assault and a fifth-degree felony charge of assault for a Jan. 18 attack on a deputy working in the county jail.

She entered not guilty pleas through defense attorney Walter Ritchie. She was arraigned via video, and deputies who were in the room at the jail where she was being arraigned said she had already assaulted two deputies and was designated as a “high-risk inmate.”

Assistant Prosecutor Michael Yacovone asked that Martin be denied bond because of a plethora of open cases.

Yacovone said Martin has four open cases from Summit County and two open cases from Portage County, as well as probation violations in three cases from Summit and Portage counties.

Additionally, she is also wanted on warrants from Summit and Champagne counties, Yacovone said.

Her charges in those counties range from grand theft of a motor vehicle to receiving stolen property. She has an open case before Judge John Durkin on a charge of receiving stolen property. Her assault cases were also assigned to Judge Durkin.

An incident report from the county jail said Martin was being moved to another part of the jail about 11:25 a.m. Jan. 18 for inappropriately touching another inmate when she threw a roll of toilet paper at a deputy who was escorting her.

When the deputy put her hands in front of her face to ward off the flying object, Martin punched her in the face and in the back of the head, reports said.

Other deputies were summoned for help and they took Martin into custody without incident, reports said.