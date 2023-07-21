WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond was denied Friday for a man accused of biting a police officer Wednesday then holding police at bay for four hours.

Wayne Perry, 31, of Warren, was arraigned in municipal court before Judge Terry Ivanchak on two, charges of felonious assault, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business and two misdemeanor counts of domestic violence and a misdemeanor count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Perry will have a preliminary hearing within the next 10 days.

Some of the charges stem from a standoff Wednesday afternoon at a home at Forest Street NE and Vine Avenue NE.

The domestic violence counts and the felony failure to comply charges stem from a June 14 incident in Howland.

Reports said police spotted Perry, who is wanted on several warrants, about 2:30 p.m. but he ran from police when they tried to take him into custody.

Perry scuffled with one officer, biting him in the calf and thigh before running into a nearby home and refusing to come out.

A SWAT team was called out and Perry was eventually taken into custody about 6:30 p.m.

Perry is already being held without bond on charges from Trumbull County Common Pleas Court, where he was arraigned Thursday on an escape charge for failing to report for probation.

Judge Ivanchak noted that Perry was denied bond there, saying “That’s a smart judge.”

Judge Ivanchak said he denied Perry bond because he is a danger to the community and there is nothing the court can do to ensure his appearance.

In 2015, Perry was sentenced to six years in prison in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to a charge of felonious assault with a firearm specification.