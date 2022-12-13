YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond was continued Tuesday for a man accused of a September shooting death on the North Side.

Mekhi Venable, 19, of Campbell, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for the Sept. 29 shooting death of Jacob Moore, 21, of Youngstown.

Police said Moore was shot on New York Avenue during a prearranged fight. Venable turned himself into police the day after Moore’s death.

A trial date of Jan. 9 before was set before Judge Maureen Sweeney.

Venable’s $250,000 bond, which was set in municipal court, was continued by Magistrate Dominic DeLaurentis.