Bond continued for Youngstown woman arraigned on chase charges

Briyana Littlejohn is accused of leading police on a chase while she had a baby in the car

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond was continued Tuesday for a Youngstown woman accused of leading city police on a chase with a baby in the car.

Briyana Littlejohn, 29, was pleaded not guilty before Magistrate James Melone during her arraignment in municipal court on charges of child endangering, possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Littlejohn was able to post bond after her arraignment and she remains free after Magistrate Melone continued her bond.

Reports said police tried to pull over a car Littlejohn was driving about 6:35 p.m. January 3 when she failed to pull over and led police on a chase across the South Side before she stopped in the 1000 block of Parkwood Avenue and tried to run away.

Officers caught her very quickly and also picked up bags of crack cocaine and fentanyl she tossed as she ran, reports said.

The child was found in the back seat of the car and was checked by paramedics before being released to relatives.