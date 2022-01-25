YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Poland woman charged with driving the wrong way on Interstate 680, colliding with another car and killing a woman pleaded not guilty Tuesday at her arraignment in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Jayce Klink, 21, entered her pleas before Magistrate James Melone to charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and vehicular manslaughter.

Magistrate Melone continued her bond, which was posted after her arraignment in municipal court.

A trial date of Jan. 31 before Judge Anthony Donofrio was set, however, that is almost certainly expected to be pushed back.

Klink was charged by city police in April but not indicted until Jan. 12 by a grand jury for the Dec. 2, 2020, crash on Interstate 680 that killed an Austintown woman, Tiara Whatley, 35, and seriously injured her sister.

Police said Whatley was driving north on the freeway near the Glenwood Avenue exit when she collided head-on with a vehicle driven by Klink.

Prosecutors said Klink had drugs in her system at the time of the crash, which is why she was indicted on felony charges.