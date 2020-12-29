Bond continued for woman accused of practicing nursing without a license in Austintown

Price is accused of working at an Austintown senior care facility for months after her license was suspended

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond was continued Tuesday for a woman accused of practicing nursing without a license.

Magistrate Dino DeLaurentis continued the $2,500 bond for Stephanie Michelle Price, who was arraigned on the fourth degree felony charge Tuesday.

Price is accused of working at an Austintown senior care facility for months after her license was suspended.

Assistant Prosecutor Mike Yacovone said the administration at the facility discovered her license was suspended after they conducted a routine audit.

They in turn alerted township police, who took the case to a grand jury earlier in December and got an indictment after an investigation.

A trial date of Jan. 11 was set for Price.