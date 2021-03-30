Bond continued for mom of Berlin Township man in stalking case

Jamie Longnecker and his mother, Karen, are accused of sending threatening messages and texts to over 30 people

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond was continued Tuesday for the mother of a Berlin Township man who faces over 100 counts of stalking and menacing charges.

Karen Longnecker, 75, and her son Jamie Longnecker, 45, have a June 1 trial set in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court before Judge Anthony D’Apolito following her arraignment in common pleas court.

Karen Longnecker, who has been free on her own recognizance since her indictment, pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Dominic DeLaurentis to the charges.

Her son is in federal custody in Kentucky but prosecutors have no idea where, said Assistant Prosecutor Mike Yacovone.

A bench warrant was issued so once he is located he can be bought straight to court.

The pair is accused of sending threatening messages and texts to over 30 people, including law enforcement officials investigating their case.

They are accused of harassing a young female, who worked with Jamie Longnecker and who he was reportedly obsessed with, and sending pornographic images to her family.