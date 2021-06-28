Bomb squad removes grenade, black powder from Hubbard house

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A grenade and black powder were removed from a house in Hubbard.

According to a police report, officers were called about 9:40 a.m. Wednesday to a house in the 1100 block of Fairchild Drive.

A man there told officers he was cleaning out the house when he found the grenade.

A Youngstown Bomb Squad technician determined that the grenade “had been live,” but the powder and part of the blasting cap had been removed, according to the police report.

The technician then removed approximately 15 to 20 containers of black powder that was found at the house, the report stated.

A copy of the report was sent to the Youngstown Police Department for review.