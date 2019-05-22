Bomb squad: Explosive that hurt Craig Beach teens was homemade Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CRAIG BEACH, Ohio (WKBN) - Investigators said the explosive that hurt two teens in Craig Beach last week was homemade.

The Youngstown Bomb Squad said the device was a cardboard tube about 6 inches long filled with black powder.

One of the teen boys lost his hand when the device went off at a home on Glenwood Avenue on Wednesday. Shrapnel hit the other boy in the stomach area.

The Craig Beach Police Department is still investigating.