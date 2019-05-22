Local News

Bomb squad: Explosive that hurt Craig Beach teens was homemade

The device went off last week at a home on Glenwood Avenue in Craig Beach

Posted: May 21, 2019 06:17 PM EDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 10:40 PM EDT

Bomb squad: Explosive that hurt Craig Beach teens was homemade

CRAIG BEACH, Ohio (WKBN) - Investigators said the explosive that hurt two teens in Craig Beach last week was homemade.

The Youngstown Bomb Squad said the device was a cardboard tube about 6 inches long filled with black powder.

One of the teen boys lost his hand when the device went off at a home on Glenwood Avenue on Wednesday. Shrapnel hit the other boy in the stomach area.

The Craig Beach Police Department is still investigating.

