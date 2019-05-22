Bomb squad: Explosive that hurt Craig Beach teens was homemade
The device went off last week at a home on Glenwood Avenue in Craig Beach
CRAIG BEACH, Ohio (WKBN) - Investigators said the explosive that hurt two teens in Craig Beach last week was homemade.
The Youngstown Bomb Squad said the device was a cardboard tube about 6 inches long filled with black powder.
One of the teen boys lost his hand when the device went off at a home on Glenwood Avenue on Wednesday. Shrapnel hit the other boy in the stomach area.
The Craig Beach Police Department is still investigating.