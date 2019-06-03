Bold moves planned for the future of Ohio Turnpike

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A meeting was held in Youngstown Monday morning, focusing on the future of the Ohio Turnpike.

Bold steps are expected in the next few years, including the elimination of toll gates. The move will cut down on congestion and emissions.

There is also talk about increasing tolls over the next four to five years.

“A plan was put in place in 2013 to increase the tolls 2.7% per year and that’s going to continue. This is 2019 and we are in the fifth year since the implementation of that plan, so the 2.7% increase will continue,” said Ohio Turnpike executive director Ferzan Ahmed.

The Ohio Turnpike also wants to take part in being a test road for self-driving vehicles in the near future.